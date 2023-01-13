Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

CPM leader accused of sexually assaulting teen boy during mock-drill surrenders

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 13, 2023 10:20 AM IST Updated: January 13, 2023 10:27 AM IST
Mavoor panchayat office.
Mavoor panchayat office. Photo: Screegrab/MMTV
Topic | Kozhikode

Kozhikode: CPM leader K Unnikrishanan, accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy while returning from the disaster management mock-drill, surrendered before the police on Friday.

Unnikrishnan is a member of Mavoor Panchayat. His anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the Kozhikode POCSO (Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences) court.

The incident took place on December 29. The boy had complained that he was sexually assaulted by the accused in an ambulance and later in a car during a mock-drill organised by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Kerala government. The police slapped POCSO charges on the accused after teenager's father filed a complaint against him at the Mavoor police station.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.