Nedumkandam police courts trouble after revealing details of survivor in POCSO case

Idukki: Nedumkandam police are in the eye of a storm after accidentally revealing the details of a POCSO case survivor, who was assaulted sexually by her father, reported Manorama News.

It is learnt that photos of the father leaked from the WhatsApp group of the police.

Police suffered further embarrassment when the prime accused escaped from their custody. He was arrested for abusing his daughter sexually. The accused escaped from police custody on Monday night after the officers removed his handcuffs while producing him before the magistrate.

The survivor is a Class-7 student. During counselling, the girl revealed that besides her father, his friend and another youth had abused her sexually.

While the accused’s friend was remanded in custody, the youth is currently abroad, police sources said.

Cops suspended

After the accused escaped from police custody, civil police officers Shanu M Vahid and K B Shameer, who had escorted the accused, were suspended.

After his escape, police learnt that he had reached the premises of a private hospital on Tuesday morning. However, the police failed to nab him.

The cops again traced him to the Kallar river bank. However, he gave them the slip yet again by escaping into the nearby thick cardamom bushes.