No CPM probe against EP Jayarajan: MV Govindan

Kannur: CPM State Secretary MV Govindan clarified on Saturday that no probe will be initiated by the party against LDF Convenor EP Jayarajan to check the allegations of financial impropriety against him.

The controversy is a creation of the media, he said.

E P Jayarajan had spoken emotionally in the CPM state committee meeting while replying to the charges earlier raised by senior leader P Jayarajan. Later, he also took to Facebook and warned legal action against those media creating “fake news to defame him”.

Earlier, during the state committee meeting in December, P Jayarajan targeted his namesake by raising serious allegations with regard to fundraising and utilization behind the “illegal” construction of the Ayurvedic resort, in which his wife Indira and son Jaison were stakeholders.

Refuting the allegations, EP Jayarajan had said recently that he had no financial dealings with the Vaidekam Resort in the Morazha Village in Kannur.