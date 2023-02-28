Malayalam
CRPF jawan from Kerala allegedly dies by suicide in Jammu

PTI
Published: February 28, 2023 03:35 PM IST
Representational image. Photo: IANS
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Rajouri/Jammu: In an apparent case of suicide, a CRPF jawan from Kerala was found dead with a bullet injury inside a camp in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

The jawan was on sentry duty inside Tain Bridge camp in Nowshera area when he allegedly shot himself with his service rifle at around 2.45 am, they said.

The reason behind the apparent suicide is not known yet. Police have started inquest proceedings in the matter, they said.

The jawan was recently posted in Rajouri following additional deployment of 18 companies to strengthen security in the aftermath of the January 1 Dhangri terror attack that left seven civilians dead and 14 others injured.

Officials have not revealed any more details regarding the jawan.

(Details awaited)

