IMA to protest against Kozhikode doctor's assault

Kozhikode: Doctors, under the aegis of the Indian Medical Association's Kozhikode branch, have decided to strike work on Monday to protest the attack on a fellow doctor in a city hospital.

Cardiologist P K Ashokan was attacked by relatives of a woman who accused the hospital of delaying treatment.

Doctors belonging to all government hospitals will strike work by taking leave and staying away from out-patient duties, said a press release. The Kerala Government Medical Officer's Association (KGMOA ) has extended its support to the strike.

The bystanders of a patient manhandled Dr Ashokan for the alleged delay in receiving the CT scan of the patient.

KGMOA has demanded stern action against the culprits. The association also asked the authorities to ensure a safe environment for doctors in the state.

“Society should understand that doctors can only work properly in a safe and fearless environment. We expect everyone's cooperation to ensure that doctors don't work in a stressful environment," the KGMOA press release said.

While the OP services will be affected, the strike will not affect the emergency department, labour room and operation theatre, said KGMOA.

March 6 will also be celebrated as the day of protest, and protest meets will be held in all hospitals, doctors said.