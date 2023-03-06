Brahmapuram fire: HC Justice Devan Ramachandran writes letter to chief justice

Kochi: Justice Devan Ramachandran on Monday wrote a letter to the High Court chief justice requesting him to intervene in the Brahmanpuram waste yard fire incident.

The letter assumes significance as there have been calls from various quarters to probe the incident.

Residents have complained of difficulty in breathing, with reports suggesting the air quality touching dangerous levels.

The dumping yard caught fire on Thursday. Though the fire was brought under control, the smoke from the yard has choked the city and its suburbs. Reports said the wind even took the smog to Aroor in Alappuzha district.

When the issue came up in the Assembly, Opposition leader V D Satheesan sought a probe by a HC judge.

Many people have reported health issues like headaches, sore throat, burning sensation in the eyes, shortness of breath, vomiting and blood pressure.

Around 12 people sought treatment in the health centre near Brahmapuram.

With the air quality expected to remain poor, the district collector announced a holiday on Monday for classes till seven in schools of Vadavukodu, Puthencruz, Kizhakkambalam, Kunnathunadu gram panchayats and Thrikkakara, Tripunithura, Maradu and Kochi corporations.