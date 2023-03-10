HC quashes FIR against minister Antony Raju in evidence tampering case

Kochi: In a major relief to Transport Minister Antony Raju, the Kerala High Court on Friday nullified the FIR against him in the evidence tampering case. The court's decision came while considering his plea seeking cancellation of the criminal proceedings against him.

The case is pending before Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Nedumangad in Thiruvananthapuram. The HC quashed the FIR citing technical reasons and noted that serious allegations were raised against the minister.

Justice Ziyad Rahman pointed out that the probe team can take up the case in compliance with the procedure contemplated under section 195(1) (b) of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The court also directed the registry to initiate appropriate action under relevant provisions of the CrPC as further delay in the case would affect the proceedings.

As per the case, Antony Raju while practicing as a lawyer tampered with a material object in a drug peddling case in 1990. Andrew Salvatore Cerevelli, a foreign national was named as an accused in the case. It is alleged that Antony Raju tampered with the undergarment which was produced as evidence before the court.

Earlier, the Opposition raised the case in the Assembly and demanded the minister's resignation.

Meanwhile, responding to the ruling, the minister said he hopes God forgives those who were hunting him in connection with the case.