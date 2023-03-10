Don't know Vijesh Pillai, Swapna's screenplay not credible: MV Govindan

Nedumkandam: CPM State Secretary M V Govindan on Friday said that he did not know Vijesh Pillai while denying the allegations levelled by Swapna Suresh against him.

"There are no Pillais in Kannur. How did Vijesh Koiloth become Vijesh Pillai? Only those who come and settle in the district from outside use this surname," he said.

"I don't take Swapna's accusation at face value. While preparing a script, the writer should prepare a believable, serious one. What's the point of making a script that collapses after the first minute? I have the courage to file a case not once but a thousand times. It will be dealt with legally. They claim to have some information. They have nothing. We don't need to approach anyone to hide anything. Whatever they have to explain, let them explain,' Govindan said.

In a Facebook live session on Thursday, Swapna, the prime accused in the gold smuggling case linked to the UAE Consulate, had alleged that Vijesh met her in Bengaluru on the pretext of an interview.

“Acting on behalf of Govindan, he offered to pay me a total settlement amount of Rs 30 crore for handing over all the information or evidence about the chief minister, his family members and CM's additional private secretary CM Raveendran,” Swapna claimed on social media.

"While preparing the screenplay, you have to select the right person for it. The rally will continue till the 18th. No one can stop it. They said that they will bring Amit Shah first. Whether it is Amit Shah or anyone else, we have no problem,'he added.

Vijesh Pillai had also dismissed the claims made by Swapna that he had tried to silence her by offering her several crores of rupees in a bid to safeguard powerful political leaders, their kin and bureaucrats over their roles in several dubious deals.

He had clarified that he had seen the CPM State Secretary only on television.