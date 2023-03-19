Summer rains with lightning likely in Kerala, IMD issues alert for 6 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: Amid the scorching heat, summer rains are likely to continue in Kerala. The India Meteorological Department has forecasted thunderstorm with lightning and gusty wind in isolated places of the state on Sunday and Monday.



As per the alert, isolated places in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Ernakulam and Palakkad will receive light to moderate rainfall accompanied by gusty wind speeds reaching 40 kmph.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has alerted the public to exercise extreme caution to avoid lightning strikes.

Various parts of Kerala have been receiving summer rains since last Wednesday.