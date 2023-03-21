LSG dept issues order to establish Material Collection Facilities for inorganic waste

Kochi: The Local Self Government Department has ordered that Material Collection Facilities (MCFs) should be established in all local self-government bodies in the State in order to segregate and collect inorganic waste, including plastic.

The order says that mini-MCFs should begin functioning at the ward level on an emergency basis and that municipalities and corporations must also establish MCFs for each zone.

The MCFs should have an area of at least 1,500 to 2,000 square feet. It should be ensured that the inorganic waste reaching the MCFs is not mixed with organic garbage.

There should be facilities to segregate and store glass pieces, plastic, e-waste, cloth waste, electrical bulbs and tubes, and thermocol.

The local self-governments have the responsibility to supervise the functioning of the MCFs in order to ensure that they function without any lapse.

An official should be appointed to hand over the collected waste to the Clean Kerala Company at regular intervals. The local self-governments must record all the details regarding the movement of garbage.

The MCFs must record item-wise details of the garbage that is accumulated through door-step collection. A separate register should be maintained for this purpose, the order said.