Three convicted for 2013 attack on Oommen Chandy

Kannur: A sub-court here on Monday convicted three people in a case related to the pelting of stones on former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in 2013.

Among the 113 accused in the case, the court acquitted 110 people including former CPM MLAs K K Narayanan and CK Krishnan.

The three found guilty by the court are Deepak, C O T Naseer and Biju Parambath.

They were convicted of causing damage to public property.

Significantly, the court dismissed the charges of attempt to murder and conspiracy.

Interestingly, the court pronounced its verdict five years after the trial procedures commenced.

The incident

The incident pertaining to the case took place in Kannur on October 27, 2013, as the Opposition Left Democratic Front was training its guns on the then CM Chandy in the wake of the sensational solar scam.

Chandy suffered minor injuries after stones were pelted at his car. This happened as he arrived to inaugurate the closing ceremony of the state police athletic meet on the Kannur police ground.

The protesters, who sneaked into the venue despite heavy security, stoned Chandy's car shattering its glass pane, splinters of which hit his forehead above the right eye. A stone also hit his chest causing inflammation.

Congress leaders KC Joseph and T Siddique were also injured in the stoning.

Police had slapped charges including conspiracy, attempt to murder, unlawful assembly, voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means and wrongful confinement against the accused in the case.

The FIR also noted that stones, sticks and iron rods were used in the attack.

Damage worth Rs 5 lakh was estimated as the vehicles of the Chief Minister and police were vandalised.