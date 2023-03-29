Customs foil attempts to smuggle in gold concealed inside mouth, juice bottle

Nedumbassery: Customs sleuths at the Kochi International Airport on Wednesday foiled attempts to smuggle in gold inside the mouth and juice bottle. In all, they seized 900 gm of gold worth Rs 48 lakh.

Based on a tip-off received by Custom's Air Intelligence Unit at the airport, officers intercepted two passengers coming from Dubai on an Air India Express flight. During the examination they found three gold pieces, weighing 125.45 gm each, concealed inside a juice bottle and the mouth.

Customs have taken Abubakar and Abdullah, natives of Kasaragod, into custody for trying to smuggle in the gold.

In another operation, 700 grams of gold were seized from a woman from Kollam who had come from Kuwait.

The gold, made into chains, was hidden in different parts of the body.