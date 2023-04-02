Thundershowers likely in Kerala till Thursday: IMD

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain accompanied by lightning in isolated places across the state till Thursday (April 6). Various places in Pathanamthitta district are likely to witness rain accompanied by strong winds in the next three hours, alerted IMD.
“Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied by gusty wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph is very likely at one or two places in Kerala from April 2 to 6," the IMD alert said.
Meanwhile, the Kerala Disaster Management Authority has issued an advisory to the public alerting them to exercise extreme caution to avoid lightning strikes. People have been advised to move to safe places even if the lightning is not visible.
Major guidelines in the advisory are:
Keep doors and windows closed and stay safe indoors.
Disconnect electrical devices from power and strictly avoid using them.
Don't park vehicles under trees. If there is lightning, it is better to avoid travelling on bicycles, motorbikes and tractors.
Avoid taking shower and collecting water during thundershowers
Restrict children from playing outside
Shift domestic animals to safe shelters