Man climbs on transformer to escape police custody, electrocuted

Thrissur: A man, who was taken into custody by the police in Chalakudy, ran down and attempted suicide by climbing on a transformer here on Monday.

Shaji, a native of Chalakudy, was electrocuted after climbing on the transformer and touching the power line. The youth was taken into custody for creating a ruckus at the KSRTC bus stand.

The police arrived at the KSRTC bus stand and took him into custody on Monday morning following a complaint that Shaji was harassing passengers under the influence of alcohol. Shaji, who informed the police that there were no problems, ran out of the station and climbed onto a nearby transformer.

On being electrocuted, he was thrown off the trnasformer. He suffered 15 per cent burns.

His head was also severely fractured in the fall. Shaji, who fell unconscious, is now at a hospital in Chalakudy. He will be shifted to Thrissur Medical College Hospital for expert treatment.