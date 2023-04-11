Disqualification from Parliament biggest gift BJP could give me: Rahul Gandhi

Wayanad: Rahul Gandhi has said disqualifying him from the Parliament was the 'biggest gift' the Narendra Modi-led BJP government in the Centre could give him.

The Congress leader on Tuesday was addressing his constituency, Wayanad, for the first time since his disqualification from the Lok Sabha following his conviction in a defamation case.

Gandhi said he is now convinced that he is on the right track. “...because how else do I know that what I'm doing is correct? If the BJP is taking away my house, disqualifying me from the parliament, attacking me 24X7, I know I'm doing the right thing,” said Rahul Gandhi.

“The more they attack me, the more I know this is exactly the path I must walk. And I'm not going to stop, no matter what happens.”

'I'm happy they took away my house'

Soon after his disqualification from the House, the Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a notice asking Gandhi to leave his official residence. However, Gandhi says that has not bothered him at all.

“I was actually happy that they took away my house. It was not interesting to live in that house.”

'Speaker said he had no choice'

Rahul Gandhi has claimed that the Lok Sabha Speaker told him he was helpless when the MPs of the ruling party allegedly prevented him from speaking.

“The ministers of the BJP lied about me in the house. But I was not allowed to reply. So I wrote him (Speaker Om Birla) two letters and eventually, I went into his office and asked why he was doing this. He said I have no choice. 'You come and drink tea with me and I'll explain', he said,” Gandhi added.

The Congress leader told the constituents of Wayanad that his relationship with them will continue regardless of his disqualification.