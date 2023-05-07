Malayalam
Road rage: Youths brutally attacked in Aluva, two held

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 07, 2023 02:01 PM IST
Youths Attacked | Aluva | (Video grab - Manorama News)
A road rage ended up in street fight in Aluva,. Photo: Screengrab/ Manorama News
Topic | Ernakulam

Aluva: In a case of road rage, four people, including an autorickshaw driver,  attacked two youngsters brutally on a busy street in Aluva on Saturday when the latter questioned the scratching of their car.

Police have arrested two people based on the youths' complaint.

The incident took place on the parallel road to National Highway near Marthanda Varma bridge at 6.30 pm. The gang in the autorickshaw was enraged when the youths in the car questioned why the autorickshaw scratched their car. They started assaulting the youths on the road in the presence of a huge crowd by blocking the traffic. 

The visuals of the brutal attack came out on Sunday. In the visuals, the four-member gang is seen attacking the young men with a stick, brick and stone. Though the youths tried to flee from the spot, the attackers chased them and attacked them brutally.

The complainants alleged that the attackers took their purse and money from the car after breaking the windshield. The youths, who suffered injuries in the attack, sought medical care in the nearby hospital.

