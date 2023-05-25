Kottayam: Amid the growing concerns of human-wildlife conflict in Kerala, four people including women were injured after a visibly violent jackal attacked them in Kottayam's Ramapuram on Thursday.

According to reports, the four individuals were attacked by the animal at different areas of Ramapuram's Chakkampuzha starting from 6 am.



After attacking Nedumballil Jose at Ezhachery region, the jackal moved to Chakkampuzha area in the wee hours of Thursday. A source said, neither the forest officials nor the local residents have traced the jackal so far.

Four people have suffered injuries on their faces and fingers. Among the injured, Neduvilamakkal Baby sustained severe injuries on his face.

Reports said the jackal bit part of the man's finger off during the attack.

Ramapuram area is not close to the forest range; however, it is an isolated village where hills and thickets are commonplace. Jackals often stray into the area.

According to reports, people who are attacked by jackals may face health issues similar to that resulting from rabid dog bites if the canine in question is indeed affected by the virus. So, in the instance of a bite from the wild animal, the injured must be administered the rabies vaccine sooner to help prevent further complications.