Two men drown in Moolamattom river as power house releases water without alert

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 30, 2023 02:40 PM IST
Idukki: Two people drowned in the Moolamattom Triveni sangamam area here on Tuesday after the powerhouse released water without warning.The deceased are Biju (54)  and Santhosh (56). 

Manorama News reported that the duo was trapped in the river while rescuing children from rushing water. Moolamattom powerhouse authority released water without alerting the public, residents said. This caused the water level to rise in the river. 

Biju and Santhosh, who are relatives, reached the river for a bath on Tuesday. The children who accompanied them had a narrow escape from being swept away in the gushing waters. Though they took the children to safety, the duo got trapped in the flash flood-like situation.

