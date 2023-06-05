'KFON will be available to all Kerala households,' says Pinarayi at launch of project

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the state government’s dream project Kerala Fiber Optic Network (KFON) on Monday.

"The KFON connection is already a reality in 9,000 households and 17,412 offices. It will be a reality in all Kerala households soon. Everyone will be part of real Kerala," Vijayan said.

The CM officially inaugurated the project at the Sankaranarayanan Thampi Hall of the Legislative Assembly at 4 pm.

The project aims to provide internet connection to 20 lakh poor families in the state for free and to others at affordable rates. Besides, internet connectivity would be extended to 30,000 government institutions, including schools, hospitals, and offices.

Connection via app

Following its scheduled launch on Monday, the KFON app will be made available on the Google Play Store and App Store. To avail of a new internet connection, one has to install the app, select the ‘new customer’ option and fill in the required details to register. They will be soon contacted by the Business Support Centre and local network providers will be entrusted to provide the connection.