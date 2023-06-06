Kerala govt to do away with 3-year UG courses after current academic year

Thiruvananthapuram: Higher Education Minister R Bindu on Tuesday said there will no longer be three-year undergraduate (UG) courses in Kerala after the current academic year.

Starting next year, there will only be four-year UG courses. Talking to the media here, the minister said: "The course has been designed in such a manner that the fourth year will be optional for students."

She further said UG education in the state will undergo a radical change.

"The curriculum of the four-year degree course has already been prepared and forwarded to universities. The graduation certificate will be issued once a student completes their third year. An honors degree will be awarded to those who opt for the fourth year and complete it," said the minister.

She also encouraged varsities to begin rolling out four-year UG courses on an experimental basis in the current academic year itself.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had convened a meeting of vice-chancellors following a heated dispute between the higher education department and the council over the four-year degree framework.

The minister announced the government's decision once the chief minister agreed to the council's recommendation to implement the reforms regarding the four-year course quickly.