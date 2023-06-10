Malayalam
Teaching certificate forgery: Police find accused Vidya's Kasaragod home locked

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 10, 2023 02:17 PM IST Updated: June 10, 2023 02:49 PM IST
K Vidya. Photo: Facebook/ Vidya Vijayan
Topic | Kasaragod

Kasaragod: The police are on the trail of K Vidya, accused of forging an experience certificate from aharaja's College, Ernakulam to secure a guest faculty appointment.

A police team from Agali reached the house of Vidya, aka Vidya Vijayan, at Thrikaripur in Kasaragod on Saturday morning, for evidence collection but it was found locked. However, they collected details from the neighbourhood.

Vidya had gone missing following the registration of a non-bailable case against her four days ago. There were reports that she was hiding in a hostel of the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit in Kalady.

A police team headed by Agali inspector K Salim is investigating the case based on a complaint filed by the principal of the Government Arts College in Attapadi, Lalimol Varghese.

More information in the certificate row could be known only if the police take Vidya into custody and interrogate her. The police team on Friday reached the college and collected details.

Earlier the Ernakulam central police had registered a similar case against Vidya based on a complaint filed by the Maharaja's College authorities. The same was handed over to the Agali police on Thursday.

Meanwhile, cops seized documents in connection with another case registered by Neeleswaram police based on a complaint lodged by the Government Arts and Science College, Karinthalam.

Vidya allegedly submitted a fake experience certificate for a guest faculty interview here as well. 

