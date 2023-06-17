Vidya's arrest only after HC verdict on her anticipatory bail plea: Agali DySP

Palakkad: Former Students' Federation of India (SFI) activist, K Vidya, who is accused of forgery is still on the run. The police have failed to nab her nearly two weeks after registering a case over fabricating an experience certificate showing her employment with Maharaja's College, Ernakulam.



Meanwhile, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Agali, N Muralidharan stated she would be arrested over the non-bailable case only after the High Court passes the judgment on her anticipatory bail plea.

The DySP’s explanation came amid allegations that the Kerala Police is going slow on Vidya’s case owing to pressure from the Government.

It is likely the police have been ordered not to take further action before the Court decides on the anticipatory bail plea.

A police team headed by Agali Police Inspector K Salim is investigating the case, based on a complaint filed by Lalimol Varghese, the Principal of the Government Arts College in Attapadi.

Meanwhile, a group led by Collegiate Education Deputy Director P Albert Antony had reached this college and recorded the statements of the Principal, and other members with the interview panel.

As reported earlier the cops had also seized documents in connection with another case registered by Neeleswaram police against Vidya based on a complaint lodged by the Government Arts and Science College, Karinthalam, for submitting a fake experience certificate. Vidya allegedly resorted to fraud to secure a guest faculty appointment at this college too.