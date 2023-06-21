Congress lodges plaint with DGP Anil Kant over Govindan's remarks against Sudhakaran

Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress party in Kerala lodged a complaint against CPM state secretary M V Govindan for his remarks on KPCC chief K Sudhakaran and his alleged connection with the POCSO case against Monson Mavunkal.

In a complaint submitted to DGP Anil Kant, the Opposition party said that the "false" statement made by the ruling party secretary had brought disgrace to the entire Congress and was equivalent to inciting riots against the party. The petition was lodged by KPCC general secretary T U Radhakrishnan.

The controversial statement had been widely circulated through social media as well, the petition pointed out. On June 17, a court had found antiquities dealer Monson Mavunkal guilty of raping his domestic help’s daughter multiple times. The Pocso court sentenced Mavunkal to life in jail.

Citing a report that appeared in CPM mouthpiece 'Deshabhimani', Govindan had said the victim has told Crime Branch that Sudhakaran was present at one of the locations where she was raped by Mavunkal.

It has been stated in the complaint that Govindan had committed offences under various Indian Penal Code Sections including 153(A) (promoting enmity), 499 and 500 (defamation) and under the sections of the Kerala Police Act and so he should be punished.

KPCC general secretaries G Subodhan, G S Babu and P M Niyas also accompanied Radhakrishnan while lodging the complaint.

In a setback to the ruling party, the Crime Branch wing of Kerala Police on Sunday said the survivor of the rape case, in which Mavunkal was sentenced to life term, had not made any statement referring to Sudhakaran.

(With PTI inputs.)