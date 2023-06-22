Alappuzha: An internal committee of MSM College, Kayamkulam that investigated the issue of Nikhil Thomas submitting a fake degree certificate and gaining admission to the MCom course, has submitted a report to the principal, putting the entire blame for the incident solely on the student.



The report, prepared jointly by teachers and the college superintendent, stated there were no failure on the part of the college or the teachers. The report recommended that all legal measures should be taken against Nikhil.

It said the teachers had assumed that Nikhil had written the supplementary examination at Kerala University and passed BCom. But belying this argument, the head of the department of commerce who had examined the documents submitted by Nikhil, had learnt that the certificate was from the Kalinga University in Chhattisgarh. This person concerned is the leader of a teachers’ association that is sympathetic to the CPM and is a member of the Kerala University Senate.

The report quoted him as saying that he neither served as the head of the department when Nikhil was studying for BCom nor does he remember the year in which the student pursued the course.

Reacting to the development, the students union chairman of the college, Irfan Aikkarayil, said the report was unacceptable and that the failure of the teachers should be investigated.

Nikhil’s MCom registration cancelled

Kerala University meanwhile cancelled the MCom registration of Nikhil Thomas and revoked the eligibility certificate provided for his purported BCom degree.

The registration and eligibility certificates were annulled after the registrar of Kalinga University informed Kerala University in writing that the certificates produced by Nikhil were forged. The email sent by Kalinga University to Kerala University in this regard will be forwarded to the Director General of Police.

Meanwhile, the registrar of the Kerala University has submitted a report to the Higher Education Minister Dr R Bindu, as demanded by her, on the action taken on the issue till now.

“Stern action will be taken against anyone who commits fraud. This is a warning from the university. The principals concerned should take the entire responsibility for such incidents," said Dr Mohan Kunnummal, Kerala University vice chancellor.