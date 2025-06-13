The weekend is here and so are some of the latest releases. We bring you a list of films and series that are streaming on various OTT platforms.

Alappuzha Gymkhana (Malayalam)

Set against the scenic yet grounded backdrop of the coastal town of Alappuzha, the story follows five close-knit friends fresh out of school, uncertain about their future. With limited academic prospects ahead of them, they turn to an unexpected avenue—college admissions through the sports quota. 'Alappuzha Gymkhana' features a talented ensemble cast led by Naslen, with strong performances from Lukman Avaran and Ganapathi S. Poduval. The cast is rounded out by Sandeep Pradeep, Anagha Ravi, Franco Francis, Baby Jean, and Shiva Hariharan, adding freshness and vitality to the narrative.

Streaming on SonyLIV from June 13.

Padakkalam (Malayalam)

Directed by debutant Manu Swaraj, the film follows a group of college students who are die-hard fans of superheroes like Green Lantern and Batman. Their otherwise routine campus life is turned upside down by the arrival of a ‘cool’ professor, Ranjith (played by Sharafudheen), whose unconventional methods shake things up.

While many of the scenarios in Padakkalam may seem bizarre at first glance, Manu Swaraj cleverly weaves them into a humorous and engaging narrative. His debut embraces absurdity, using it to drive laughs and keep the story lively.

Streaming on JioHotstar from June 10.

Subham (Telugu)

Backed by Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s production house, this horror-comedy follows a group of married men who unite after their wives become obsessed with a television serial, turning their everyday lives upside down.

Streaming on JioHotstar from June 13.

Rana Naidu Season 2 (Telugu)

In its second season, Rana Naidu unpacks even darker secrets and deeper family rifts. With the return of Rauf — more dangerous and vengeful than ever — Rana finds himself confronting a threat that hits closer to home and harder than anything he’s faced before.

Streaming on Netflix from June 13.

The Traitors (Hindi)

Inside a secluded castle, twenty contestants work together to grow a prize pot — but there's a twist. Hidden in plain sight are traitors, secretly plotting to take out the faithful players one by one. The only way to survive? Outsmart the traitors before they strike again.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from June 12.