Three held in Wayanad with MDMA, ganja

Wayanad: In separate incidents on Thursday, three persons in Wayanad were arrested with banned drugs such as ganja and MDMA.

P Yadhukrishnan, a native of Variyad near Muttil, was arrested with 10 grams MDMA. The Excise special team took the youth into custody following a tip-off.

The same team, led by Circle Inspector T Sharafudheen, later arrested Kadavath Veetil R Nidheesh with 50 grams ganja.

In a third incident at Sulthan Bathery, the police arrested a man with 50 grams MDMA during a vehicle check on NH 66. The details of the accused in this case are awaited.