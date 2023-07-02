Kozhikode: A young married couple hailing from Malappuram's Manjery jumped into the river from Feroke bridge here on Saturday night. A search is on for Jithin, the man who went missing in the river. His wife Varsha was rescued by a lorry driver and boatmen.



Feroke police reported that the couple who married six months ago left their home on Saturday night due to some family issues.

“ A lorry driver who noticed the suicide attempt rescued the woman with the help of boatmen. Jithin was swept away by strong currents. A search is continuing for him," said Feroke's assistant commissioner of police.

Varsha is currently undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Government Medical college.

Coastal police, fire force and fishermen are searching for the missing man.