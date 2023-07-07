DME serves notice on Dr Ganapati over propaganda against organ donation

Thiruvananthapuram: The Director of Medical Education (DME) in Kerala has served notice on Dr Ganapati, a resident of Kollam, to produce evidence supporting his allegations against ‘Mrithasanjeevani’, the organ donation programme of the state government.



The notice was sent by the DME after the Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation pointed out to the government that a widespread campaign was being conducted against the organ donation programme. Dr Ganapati had recently raised some allegations publicly against the organ donation which took place at a private hospital in Kochi as well as against a religious community over its position on brain death.

Under the Transplantation of Human Organs Act 1994, the state government appointed the DME as the appropriate authority related to organ donation in 2022. Consequently, the DME is responsible for taking action when acts detrimental to organ donation are noticed.

Dr Ganapati is yet to respond to the DME’s notice. If the reply is not satisfactory, legal measures would be initiated, said authorities.

The authorities have also filed a complaint with the State Police Chief seeking action against people who post messages on social media criticizing organ donation.

Meanwhile, the government has decided to launch an awareness campaign to promote organ donation and several programmes have been planned for the purpose.

Incidentally, organ donation has witnessed a steep fall in Kerala in recent years following the propaganda against it, particularly after 2015. In 2015, organs of 76 deceased persons were donated and patients received 218 organs. In 2022, organs were donated from a mere 14 persons. The number of organs received by patients was 50. Until now in 2023, only 11 organs have been donated.

At the same time, 2308 persons are waiting for kidney alone through ‘Mrithasanjeevani’ in Kerala.

The authorities in Kerala also said that organ transplantation from people who are declared brain dead is more frequent in other states.