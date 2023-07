Thrissur: A wild elephant attacked a group of bike riders leaving two injured here on Saturday. While Thrissur native Rohit (28) fractured his leg, his friend Sona had a narrow escape from the raging elephant with minor injuries.



According to reports, the wild elephant ran towards Rohit and trampled on his leg.

Rohit and Sona were among the 22-member team of riders.

The incident took place on Saturday night at Aanamalapatha area of Athirappilly.