Thrissur: The Kerala Police nabbed two men from Kunnamkulam in Kerala's Thrissur district on Sunday for allegedly smuggling 16.9 grams of MDMA from Bengaluru to the state via road.

An officer of Kunnamkulam police station said the vehicle of the duo, both residents of Anthikad here, was followed and then stopped by the police based on a tip-off that they were smuggling drugs.

As the police opened the door of the vehicle to search it they saw a Rottweiler dog in the backseat and the animal on seeing so many people jumped out of the car, forcing the team to retreat, the officer said.

However, as the dog appeared non-violent, it was removed from the site and the vehicle was searched leading to the seizure of 16.9 grams of MDMA, the officer said.

The officer said the dog belonged to one of the accused who took the canine with him as no one at his home wanted to look after it.

He denied that the dog was used as part of the smuggling activity to dissuade police from inspecting the vehicle.

Both the accused were arrested and then remanded to judicial custody for 14 days by a court here on Sunday, the officer said.

