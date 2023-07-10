4 die in Kerala of rain-related incidents on Sunday, 2 missing persons also found dead

The bodies of two missing persons were found at Nilambur while four others died in various rain-related incidents in Kerala on Sunday.

The four-day search for Susheela (61) and Anusri (12) who were swept away in the Kuthirapuzha at Amarambalam in Nilambur was called off after their bodies were found two kilometres downstream.

A five-member family was involved in the accident and while Anusri's mother and two brothers swam to safety, she and her grandmother had been swept away.

2 youths drown in Idukki quarry

Two youths drowned in a water-logged quarry at Vandanmedu near Kattappana in Idukki district. They were allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

The deceased are Pradeep, 24, and Ranjith, 26, both residents of Mangalampadi near Vandanmedu. They were part of a six-member group that ignored warnings from locals and entered the quarry that is 25 feet deep.

Rajith leaves his wife and twin babies while Pradeep is unmarried.

Meanwhile, at Kayamkulam in the Alappuzha district, a youngster who went for a swim with his friend drowned. Afsal of Ambanatt, Kannambally drowned in a pond near a mosque.

Elderly man dies in Chalakkudy

An elderly man was killed after a coconut tree uprooted and fell over him at Chalakkudy. Velayudhan, 80, a native of Koodappuzha was grazing his goat on the side of a field when the accident occurred.