Thiruvananthapuram: Transport minister Antony Raju has said KSRTC chairman and managing director Biju Prabhakar never informed him about his plans to quit from his post.

On Friday, Prabhakar declared that he was planning to quit as the transport corporation's CMD 'disappointed over the failure to distribute salaries to employees on time'. Though reports claimed the CMD has communicated the matter to the government, the transport minister feigned ignorance when the media raised the question.



He pointed out that the first instalment of the salary was already given to the KSRTC employees. A letter will be forwarded to the finance department seeking funds to pay the second instalment of salary, he added.

Biju Prabhakar to talk about crisis-hit KSRTC

On Friday, Biju Prabhakar took to the official Facebook page of KSRTC and announced that the problems faced by the state transport body will be shared through social media. He has decided to clarify the matters through the official Facebook page of KSRTC in five episodes. The first episode will be aired at 6 pm on Saturday.

At the same time, a source in the know of the goings-on at KSRTC hinted Prabhakar is likely to enter a leave of absence owing to health issues.