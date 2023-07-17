Adimali SHG accused of forging signatures of members to avail loan

Idukki: Adimali police are probing a case of alleged forgery by the functionaries at a Kudumbashree unit and the chairperson of the Community Development Society (CDS) at 10th Mile. The case pertains to availing of a loan of Rs 7.5 lakh from the Kerala Bank for Adimali-based Kudumbashree self help group (SHG) Sahrudaya.

According to the complainant, Meeramma Majeed of Mannamkandam village in Adimali, a member of the Sahrudaya SHG, the three accused allegedly availed a loan of Rs 7.5 lakh from the Adimali branch of the Kerala Bank after collecting documents and forging the signatures of nine SHG members without informing them of the purpose.

The FIR has been registered against SHG president Rekha Radhakrishnan, who is also a ward member of CPM in Adimali grama panchayat, secretary Shymol, and CDS chairperson Jisha Santosh.

“When Our SHG functionaries asked for documents, we provided the same thinking that it will be for some schemes providing resources to rear poultry or saplings. But, when I approached a top Kudumbashree official in Adimali to inform that I was planning to go to Oman where my husband is working, the official said there will be some proceedings as I have availed a loan. I was surprised how it was possible to avail of a loan without my consent or signing the loan application. The Kudumbashree officials showed documents of the loan availed in the name of nine of the members of the SHG and they took up the matter with the accused in the case," the complainant said.

“However, on a day when I was in Aluva for the renewal of my passport, all the other eight members who raised the issue of the alleged forgery were forced to sign in the minutes of the SHG meeting that loans were availed with their permission,” Meeramma added.

She further alleged that the SHG functionaries then tried to convince her that her share of the loan was repaid and she didn’t have any liability. However, when she checked with the bank officials, they informed her that all the nine SHG members in whose name the loan was availed were collectively responsible for repaying the loan until it was closed.

“I moved the Adimali judicial magistrate court which ordered to file a FIR subsequently,” she said.

Adimali circle inspector Cleetus K Joseph in charge of the case said the investigation is on and the cops have requested for several documents from the Kudumbashree unit and Kerala Bank; a charge-sheet would be filed within the permitted time, the CI added.