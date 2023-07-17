Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Heavy downpour likely in Kerala, yellow alert in 4 districts tomorrow

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 17, 2023 09:30 PM IST
Kerala Rain
A mother and daughter brave the rainy weather in Wayanad. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy rain is likely to batter Kerala in the next five days, predicted India Meterological Department (IMD). A yellow alert has been sounded for Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod from Tuesday to Friday.

Along with the three districts, Ernakulam is also placed under yellow alert on Tuesday.

Heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm is expected in these districts.

RELATED ARTICLES

Yellow alert in districts
July 19- Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod
July 20- Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod
July 21- Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea off Kerala coast from July 18 to 21. Gusty winds speed reaching 40 to 55 km is expected in Kerala-Lakshadweep coasts during this period.

Heavy rains wreaked havoc acros the state two weeks ago. Floods and sea incursion triggered by the rains left thousands displaced. 

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.