Bengaluru: Former Chief Minister of Kerala and veteran Congress leader Oommen Chandy passed away at 4.25 am on Tuesday. He was 79.

The Congress leader, who was unwell since 2019, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru. He was taken to Germany in November last year after his cancer aggravated.

Chandy was born on October 31, 1943 in Kottayam's Kumarakom to K O Chandy and Baby Chandy.

He began his political stint with the Kerala Students Union (KSU) in which he served as president from 1967 to 1969. He was elected as the president of the State Youth Congress in 1970.

Chandy, who had represented Puthuppally constituency in the state Assembly since 1970, was chief minister of Kerala twice.

He was the Chief Minister from 2004 to 2006 and from 2011 to 2016. He served as the Opposition leader from 2006 to 2011.

He was the longest-serving member of the Kerala Assembly. Chandy was elected 12 times continuously from Puthupally constituency from 1970 to 2021.

He had been the State Minister four times: Minister for Labour in the first Karunakaran Cabinet (1977) and the first Antony Cabinet (1977-78). In the second Karunakaran Cabinet (1981-82), Chandy was given the Home department. He also served as the Finance Minister from 1991–94 in the fourth Karunakaran Cabinet.

Of the total 12 Chief Ministers who served the State of Kerala, Chandy held the fourth position for the longest tenure. He had been the Chief Minister for 2,459 days. The former Chief Ministers E K Nayanar (4,009), K Karunakaran (3,246) and C Achutha Menon (2,640) top the list.

Since the formation of Kerala as a State, there have been 970 legislators in the Assembly. Of the lot, only K M Mani and Oommen Chandy had completed 50 years as MLAs in the Assembly.

Oommen Chandy is survived by his wife Mariamma Oommen, and children Maria Oommen, Achu Oommen and Chandy Oommen.