Irinjalakuda police arrest man for molesting 10-year-old girl

Thrissur: Irinjalakkuda police on Saturday arrested a 64-year-old man for sexually molesting a 10-year-old girl belonging to a poor family.



The arrested is Painattu Veettil Ibrahim, a resident of Kodungallur Chenthengu Bazar.

The accused was arrested from his home by a team led by Irnjalakuda Inspector Aneesh Kareem.

“Ibrahim befriended the girl's family offering financial support. They know him for the past five years. However, in the recent past, he started misbehaving with the girl whenever she was alone at home,” said a police officer.

The girl informed her mother about her ordeal a few days back and the family approached her school for help.

Later, the parents also informed the Irinjalakuda police. The accused was arrested from his home by a team led by Irnjalakuda Inspector Aneesh Kareem.