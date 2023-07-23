Youth found dead under mysterious circumstances in Alappuzha

Alappuzha: A 25-year-old youth was found dead under mysterious circumstances here on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Ajmal Shaji, a resident of Puthan House, Pallathuruthy.

A body with multiple wounds was found behind an under-construction building of the Alappuzha General Hospital around noon, police said.

The hospital security first noticed the body at the back side of the new hospital building. The body was found lying face down. There were injuries on the face and head.

“We can’t say anything conclusive now. We’re awaiting the autopsy report to further decide on the course of the probe,” a senior police officer said.

Ajmal, a salesman, left his house in the morning after informing his family that he was going to a friend’s wedding.