Youth goes missing after country-boat flips over at Panamukku in Thrissur

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 23, 2023 10:03 PM IST
Topic | Thrissur

Thrissur: Search is on for a youngster who went missing after a country-boat flipped over in a water-logged field at Panamukku in the district on Sunday.

Two others were involved in the accident, but they swam to safety. According to reports, Nedupuzha native Ashik, the youngster who went missing, could not swim.

The accident occurred around 6 pm in the middle of a vast field. A scuba team from Thrissur is carrying out the search and rescue.

Thrissur District Collector Krishna Teja had reached the location to oversee the rescue mission.

