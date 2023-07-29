Kollam: For over a week now, a family residing in Kollam's Kadakkal has been enduring a bizarre attack. An unidentified individual has been targeting Rajesh and his family by pelting their house on Govindamangalam Road in Anappara with coins, notes and stones.



When counted, the coins and Rs 500 notes that were 'hurled' in the last couple of days amounted to Rs 8,900. However, the family is living in fear. They handed over the money to the police and lodged a complaint with the Kadakkal police. Despite this, the pelting of stones and the 'shower' of coins and notes continues.

The cops arrived at the ‘Kizhakkevila House’ and inspected the premises to gather clues about the miscreants, who are yet to be identified.

On certain occasions, sounds of stones falling on the asbestos sheets were heard even when local politicians and neighbours were around. They would rush outside but could find none.

Rajesh had gone abroad three months ago in search of a job. His wife Praseeda, their children, her father Pushkaran, and her mother are staying in the house.