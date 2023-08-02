Changanassery: Speaker of the Kerala legislative assembly A N Shamseer's remarks hurt the sentiments of every Hindu devotee, NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair claimed on Wednesday.

He was speaking to the media after visiting the Vazhappally Sree Mahadeva Temple as part the Faith Protection Day observed by the Nair Service Society.

“Shamseer is not entitled to continue in his current position after his remarks. He should withdraw the comments that hurt the sentiments of believers and apologi\se. Faith comes above science,” said Nair.

He added that that every initiative started by man has a foundation which is based on a strong belief system.

The Nair organisation had directed all its taluk units to observe August 2 as faith protection day. It has asked all devotees to give offerings at Ganesha temples across the state on Wednesday.

Earlier, the NSS sought an apology and resignation of the speaker over his comment.

During an event organised at a school in Ernakulam district recently, Shamseer allegedly accused the Centre of trying to teach children Hindu myths instead of accomplishments in science and technology.

"People belonging to Hindu faith have lived in harmony with other religions in Kerala. When a person belonging to another community criticises our community we cannot sit back. We will work against this with RSS and BJP if the need arises. This is about our belief system," he said.

The BJP and outfits like the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) have already launched a strong campaign against Shamseer saying they are aggrieved over the speaker's remarks regarding Lord Ganesh and the mythical 'pushpaka vimanam'.