Kerala Police to make history in Lakshadweep on Independence Day

Palakkad: When the Lakshadweep Police drum the national anthem on the Kavaratti island this Independence Day, a proud feeling will resonate, across the sea, in their confreres in Kerala.

It was the Kerala Armed Police (KAP) Battalion 2 at Muttikulangara in Palakkad that trained a 20-member Lakshadweep Police for the annual pageantry.

The Lakshadweep Police band with officers and trainers of the Kerala Armed Police (KAP) Battalion 2 ground at Muttikulangara in Palakkad. Photo: Special arrangement

On Monday (August 7), the freshly trained band of the Lakshadweep Police had its passing out parade at the KAP ground. It was the culmination of a learning exercise that began on May 3.

“We have no words to thank the Kerala Police and the officers in KAP Battalion 2,” said Livahudeen PV, the bandmaster of the Lakshadweep Police. “Before coming here, some of us had not even seen instruments used in a band. Now, we can proudly say that we are good shishyas (disciples) of Kerala Police,” said the head constable.

The trainee batch that comprised 53-year-old Aattakkoya practiced diligently day and night to be ready for the Independence Day. “Their day started at 6.30 with routine physical training followed by indoor sessions on music notes and instrument introduction,” said Sukumaran Thavidissery, Company Commander, who was in-charge of the special training programme.

The Lakshadweep Police trained for three months at the Kerala Armed Police (KAP) Battalion 2 at Muttikulangara in Palakkad. Photo: Special arrangement

Commander Thavidissery said the training went on till evenings, but “we saw them practice till late in the night by themselves". "They are highly committed and they learned very fast," he said. The training programme was designed and guided by Anuj Paliwal IPS, Commandant, KAP Battalion 2 and his deputies Devassia NJ and Sini S.

How the team emerged

Lakshadweep had its first batch of drummers in 1984. But as years went by, some died while others retired. By last year, the band was depleted.

Sameer Sharma IPS, Superintendent of Head Quarters, Lakshadweep decided to set up a new team. He invited those with an interest in music, and the 20 were selected. They were put on a ship and sent to Kerala, over 200 nautical miles across, to learn. Now, three months since the cops left Lakshadweep, they're on a ship, homebound, probably tapping along.

The Lakshadweep Police band train in Palakkad. Photo: Special arrangement

“Now we can perform the kick march, slow march, review-order march and almost all the famous beats for parades and ceremonial functions, thanks to the Kerala Police,” Livahudeen said.

They have learned about 20 songs, including 'Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja', 'Auld Lang Syne', 'Abide with Me' and 'Sare Jahan Se Acha'. “But, our favourite one is always our national anthem and we are eager to play it in front of Sharma sir and other officers who made our dream a reality.”