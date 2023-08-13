Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Nehru Trophy: Youth jumps into water in excitement to cheer, drowns

Our Correspondent
Published: August 13, 2023 12:39 PM IST Updated: August 13, 2023 02:12 PM IST
S Renjith. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Alappuzha

Alappuzha: A youth who jumped into the Punnamada Lake in excitement while watching the Nehru Trophy Boat Race drowned on Saturday.

S Renjith (24) of Neerozhikkil House at Pallikunnu in the Peerumedu block of Idukki district died.

According to the police, the incident happened at 3:40 pm near the Starting Point Boat Jetty.

RELATED ARTICLES

As the race heated up with the finals of various categories awaited, the youth jumped into the water out of excitement to cheer on his favorite club, a source said.

However, he was caught in a strong undercurrent and drowned. Though the fire force officers, Cherthala station assistant officer and Scuba Team member R Madhu, and Thakazhi station fire and rescue driver U Sumesh brought the youth out of the water and rushed him to the general hospital, his life couldn’t be saved.

Renjith had arrived to watch the 69th edition of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race, along with his brother and friends. He was a Kathakali artist at a private art centre in Idukki. He is survived by his mother Girija.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.