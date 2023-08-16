Malayalam
Kozhikode medical college sexual assault: Survivor alleges conspiracy to protect accused

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 16, 2023 09:24 AM IST Updated: August 16, 2023 10:08 AM IST
As per the complaint, the attender sexually assaulted the woman when she was admitted to the ICU in Kozhikode Govt. Medical college after undergoing surgery. File Photo: Manorama Online
Kozhikode: The woman sexually assaulted inside the ICU of Kozhikode Medical College hospital has raised suspicion about the police probe underway into the violation.

She alleged that attempts are being made to protect the accused by influencing the witnesses in the case.

She will raise a complaint in this regard at the Chief Minister's office and to the Health Minister Veena George on Wednesday seeking justice.

“I don't trust the current probe into the case. The Medical College authority has been trying to protect the accused Saseendran, an attender at the hospital. Because of this, some hospital staff pressurised me to withdraw the case,” she alleged.

“I will seek the attention of the CM and health minister into the lapses of the hospital in ensuring the safety of a patient inside the ICU. Saseendran has been visiting the hospital regularly. So I can't visit the doctor for my follow-up,” she added.

The hospital authority suspended the five employees who were found guilty of insisting the survivor withdraw the complaint against the attender.

Saseendran who is booked for sexually assaulting the woman has obtained bail in the case. As per the complaint, the attender sexually assaulted the woman when she was admitted to the ICU in Kozhikode Govterment Medical college after undergoing surgery.

