Puthuppally bypoll: BJP's Lijin Lal submits nomination after roadshow

Kottayam: The Bharatiya Janata Party candidate for Puthuppally bypoll, Lijin Lal, submitted his nomination papers at Pampady Block Development Office (BDO) in Pallickathodu on Thursday.

He arrived at Pallickathodu through a road show which began at Pampady. BJP leaders including Union minister V Muraleedharan was part of the 8 km-long road show.

Pampady BDO E Dilshad is the assistant returning officer for the bypoll.

UDF canidate Chandy Oommen submitted his nomination paper at Pallickathodu on Thursday. CPM's Jaick C Thomas, the LDF's candidate, submitted his nomination papers at the Kottayam Revenue Divisional Office (RDO) on Wednesday.

Both Kottayam RDO and Pampady BDO are outside Puthuppally constituency. Kottayam RDO Vinod Rajan is the returning officer for the bypoll.

The deadline for filing nomination papers for Puthupally byelection is August 17.

The Puthuppally byelection, necessitated by the death of Oommen Chandy last month, is scheduled for September 5 and the result will be announced on September 8.