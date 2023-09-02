Fake antiques case: ED quizzes IG Lakshman for hours

Kochi: Inspector General of Police G Lakshman appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the money laundering case linked to the fake antiques fraud in which conman Monson Mavunkal is the main accused. The questioning continued late into last night.



Lakshman, a serving Indian Police Service officer, is accused of realising financial gains illegally with a direct role in Monson's frauds. The ED has given him an opportunity to Laxman to produce more documents to validate his financial dealings.

Laxman will be arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) if he is not able to produce the documents.

The Inspector General is accused of various offences punishable under Sections 468 (forgery) and 420 (cheating) among other provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Earlier, the Crime Branch arrested Lakshman on conspiracy charges in a financial fraud related to the same crime. However, if arrested by the ED, a central agency with judicial powers, Laxman's continuance in the service will be in jeopardy.

The ED had questioned K Sudhakaran, the President of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee, in the same case. The agency also gave Sudhakaran time to produce more documents.

Mavunkal was arrested in September 2021 by the Crime Branch, which has been probing a case against him for cheating several people of crores of rupees. He was recently sentenced to life in a rape case.