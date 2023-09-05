No prediction, everything in people's court now: Chandy Oommen

Kottayam: As the Puthuppally assembly constituency went to the polls on Tuesday morning, UDF candidate Chandy Oommen said the people will decide everything and that he preferred not to make any predictions about the outcome.

Speaking to the media, he said: "Everything is in the people's court now."

Chandy Oommen and family cast their vote at the booth set up in Georgian Public School here.

Meanwhile, offerings were made in Chandy Oommen's name in various temples. "I see the offerings as Puthuppally's love for my father and their prayers for my success," said Chandy.

He accused the CPM-led government of obstructing development in the constituency. He questioned the personal attacks that were made during campaigning and asked where were those who said development would be the primary discussion point of their campaign.

Chandy Oommen prayed at the Puthuppally church in the morning and visited former Oommen Chandy's resting place.