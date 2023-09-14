When EVMs went in search of voters in remote tribal hamlets of Wayanad

Wayanad: With the Indian general election around the corner, the election division of the Wayanad district administration is on a hectic campaign in the remote jungle hamlets of Kattunaikka tribe.

Armed with a slogan in the native tongue “Nanna Bottu, Nanna Avakasa” (My Vote, My Right), district authorities visited the hamlets nestled along the Kerala-Karnataka border to introduce improvised voting machines and enroll new voters.

The campaign attains significance as Wayanad has the largest tribal population in the state constituting 18.53 percent of the total population.

Launched on Tuesday by District Electoral Literacy Club (DELC) and SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation), in association with various institutions and organizations, the campaign kick-started in the tribal settlements of Begur and Nedunthana in tribal-dominated Tirunelli panchayat.

DELC district coordinator Rajesh Kumar told Onmanorama that the settlements were selected as the majority of the inhabitants were members of Kattunaikka and Vettakuruma, two tribes that live apart from other communities in their own jungle zones. “Most of these villagers engage in agrarian activities across the border,” he said, adding that Tuesday was selected for the campaign as members of these communities would be available only then. Tuesday is traditionally observed as ‘market day’, a holiday, in parts of Karnataka.

It was a novel experience for community members including women and children when the voting machines which they had seen only at the polling booths during Election Day, came to their doorsteps. While inquisitive youngsters shot questions at the demo team detailing the functioning of the machine and the importance of registering votes, women listened to them a few steps away.

The team of officials not only introduced the machines, but also enrolled new voters, helped villagers to correct anomalies in voter’s identity cards, and also encouraged women and new voters to experience the process of voting from the comfort of their homes.

Deputy Collector (election) S Jayakumar headed the campaign. Vimal Jyothi Institute of Management, Kannur, Community Radio Mattoli (Wayanad) and staff of Mananthavadi taluk office were also associated with the campaign.