Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday released the name and logo of Vizhinjam port.

The port has been named the Vizhinjam International Seaport Thiruvananthapuram.

The chief minister said Vizhinjam port is a dream project of Kerala. "Let this logo forever shine as the glory of Vizhinjam," he added. He also said the first ship will reach Vizhinjam on October 4.