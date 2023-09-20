Thiruvonam bumper lottery winners to be announced shortly

Thiruvananthapuram: The winners of the Thiruvonam Bumper Lottery held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department will be announced at 2pm on Wednesday.

The Rs 25 crore first prize offered for the Thiruvonam Bumper is the highest prize in any lottery in the country. The tickets are priced at Rs 500 apiece.

The first-prize winner will receive around Rs 17.5 crore after a 30 per cent income-tax deduction.

Twenty people will receive the second prize of Rs 1 crore each and 20 will be awarded the third prize of Rs 50 lakhs respectively. The fourth prize of Rs 5 lakhs each will be given to 10 people.

Out of the 85 lakh tickets printed, 74.51 lakh tickets were sold till Tuesday evening. This is a record in the history of bumper lotteries.