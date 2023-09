Idukki: A forest watcher suffered severe injuries after a wild elephant attacked him at Kosavuchola third division in Marayoor here on Saturday night. The injured is identified as C Mani, a protection watcher in Vannathurai forest station.



Both legs of the official were fractured as the wild tusker on rampage trampled his legs. According to reports, Mani was on duty when the elephant attacked him.

He has been rushed to Adimali Taluk Hospital for expert medical care.